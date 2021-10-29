Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) An 80-year-old man was allegedly cheated of Rs 29.8 lakh by online fraudsters in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The police have registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and IT Act against unidentified accused, an official said.

According to the police, the victim received calls between September 10 and 12, in which the callers claimed that his savings in his bank account had been blocked due to as he had not updated his KYC details.

The accused asked the senior citizen for details of his savings account, debit card number, customer ID, pan card number and OTP, following which they allegedly took out money from the man's savings account, the official said.

On realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the police with a complaint and further probe is underway in the matter, he added.

