Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra will for the first time add 123 electric buses to its public transport fleet, under the national Clean Air Action Plan, an official said on Wednesday.

According to civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar, 32 e-buses will arrive by this month-end, while the remaining vehicles will be procured by June.

The new buses will add to the corporation's “breathe easy, zero emission and no noise” plans, he said. The corporation has received grants from the Centre to procure the buses, said the official.

The civic commissioner said he has also asked officials to run the crematoriums in the city on gas or electricity.

