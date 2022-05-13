Thane, May 13 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 25 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 7,09,293, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Helicopter Crash: Training Chopper Crashes at Airport in Raipur, Two Pilots Killed; CM Baghel Expresses Grief.

These cases were reported on Thursday.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 2 Daughters.

As the virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, the death toll in Thane remained constant at 11,894, he said, adding that the district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)