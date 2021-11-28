Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) With the addition of 114 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,69,053, while two more deaths raised the toll to 11,581, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and fatalities were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,567, while the death toll has reached 3,298, another official said.

