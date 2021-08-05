Thane, Aug 5: Thane has added 276 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,45,825, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Ten more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,066, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,518, while the death toll has reached 3,207, another official said.

