Chandrapur, Nov 21 (PTI) Three teenaged boys drowned while swimming in Wardha river near Chincholi ghat in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, police said.

At least five youths from Ghugus had gone swimming in the river, when three of them went missing in the water, said S R Nandedkar, sub-divisional police officer, Chandrapur circle said.

Also Read | Covaxin Volunteer Showed Adverse Effect During Phase 1 Trials, Says Report; Bharat Biotech Claims Illness ‘Unrelated’ to Vaccine.

Bodies of Prithiviraj Asutkar, Prem Gedam, Pranchan Wankhede, aged between 15 to 16 years, have not been recovered, the official said.

The search operation in the river was called off due to poor light in the evening and will be resumed on Sunday, he added.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis on Karachi Sweets Row: ‘Believe in Akhand Bharat, One Day Karachi Will be Part of India’ (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)