Aurangabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for possession of ganja worth over Rs 9 lakh in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a two- wheeler and a car on Aurangabad-Jalna road in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The police had received information that the accused were allegedly carrying ganja from Odisha and transporting it to Naregaon of Aurangabad, he said.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Thakre (25), a resident of Dhule, who was travelling on a two-wheeler, while Aurangabad residents Awez Khan (27) and driver Mohammed Idris (35) were apprehended from the car, the official said.

Over 47 kg of ganja worth Rs 9.43 lakh was seized from the accused, he said, adding that an offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the trio.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)