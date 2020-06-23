Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared 29.53-sq km Tillari forest area in Sawantwadi division of Sindhudrug district as a conservation reserve.

The decision was taken in view of the area's ecological, faunal and floral significance, a notification issued here stated.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that development in the state will not take place by ignoring wildlife and biodiversity.

A committee will be set up for management of the 29.53-sq km area in Tillari, which will be the first conservation reserve in Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra is home to 62 conservation reserves, of which 13 are in the Western Ghats.

Situated close to the borders of Goa and Karnataka, Tillari will play an important role in wildlife conservation, especially for the movement of tigers, it was stated.

The reserve is also likely to generate employment for locals in the areas, the release stated.

