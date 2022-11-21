Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 19.60 lakh to a 48-year-old woman injured in a road accident in 2013.

MACT Chairman Abhay J Mantri directed the two opponents, against whom the order was issued ex-parte on November 14, to jointly and severally make the payment to the applicant along with an interest of seven per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

A copy of the order was made available on Monday.

The claimant's counsel told the tribunal that on March 7, 2013, the woman, a resident of Bhayander area here, was proceeding to her workplace at Chinchpada in Valiv when an earth-moving machine knocked her down.

The woman suffered severe injuries and had to be hospitalised.

The claimant also informed that she suffered serious injuries to her vertebra and is unable to perform natural and day-to-day functions.

She also told the tribunal that she was working as an accountant and earned Rs 34,200 per month.

The MACT chairman said in his view, it would be proper to consider permanent functional disability of the applicant to the extent of 20 per cent and the loss of future earning capacity as 15 per cent.

He directed the owners of the offending equipment to pay the woman Rs 19.60 lakh, which includes compensation for the loss of income as well as for the other expenses and sufferings.

The order also said that out of the sum realised, Rs 9.60 lakh with accrued interest be paid to the claimant and the balance be invested in a fixed deposit in her name for a period of five years.

