Meerut, November 21: Days after the Greater Noida authority said they will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on pet owners in case their dog bites other people, the municipal corporation of Meerut has passed a same proposal. The move comes following rising instances of dog bite cases in the city.

According to TOI, the civic body officials will recover the fine from pet owners, who will also have to get the treatment of the injured person done. The owners also need to register their pets with the civic body as per the proposal. Dog Attack in Gurugram: Consumer Court Directs MCG To Pay Rs 2 Lakh Compensation to Dog-Bite Victim

A senior official of the nagar nigam who was present in the meeting on Saturday said that after the proposal gets passed by the nagar nigam board, the decision will be incorporated in the new policy regarding pet registrations, pet clinics registration and other rules. It will be then sent to the state government for gazette notification. Karnataka Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Dog Dies After Doctors Fail To Administer Rabies Vaccination On Time in Chikkaballapur

The registration and breeding of dangerous breeds such as pitbull, dogo argentino and rottweiler has been "banned". Also, the owner will have to put a muzzle on the dog when he/she takes the pet out to a park or while using a lift. In case any pet owner is found violating these rules, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be slapped on him.

"Under guidance of municipal commissioner Amit Pal Sharma, we will try to implement it at the earliest."

Additional municipal commissioner, Meerut, Pramod Kumar said, under the new policy, pet registration is mandatory. Owners will have to get their pet dogs registered by March 2023. A dog app has been developed for online registration facility. He added that a fine will be imposed if dogs are not registered within the stipulated time. "The amount of fine will be decided soon," he said.

The registration fee for an indigenous dog breed is Rs 100 and Rs 500 for foreign breed.

