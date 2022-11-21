Ayodhya, November 21: In a shocking incident, a pack of stray dogs gouged out eyes from a human body at a government hospital of Ayodhya. The body was lying unattended on the hospital's premises.

A viral video showed the corpse lying near a wall in a ward. Locals claimed that the people chased away the dogs and informed the police and the hospital administration. Video: Dog Mercilessly Thrashed by Neighbours for Barking at Them in Bengaluru; Canine Shifted to Veterinary Hospital.

Stray Dogs Gouge Out Eyes From Human Body at Ayodhya Hospital:

योगी जी कहते हैं कि उन्होंने अयोध्या मे बहुत विकास किया है ,हर साल दीपक भी जलाते हैं , तो योगी जी आप ये बताइए कि उन दीपकों की रोशनी में उसी अयोध्या में ये कैसी अंधेरगर्दी है ? अस्पताल परिसर में अधेड़ बिना इलाज मर गया और उसकी आंखें आवारा जानवरों ने नोचकर खा लीं..... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DufK4Y3vts — SamajwadiPartyMediaCell (@MediaCellSP) November 18, 2022

Chief medical officer of Ayodhya, Ajay Kumar Raja, admitted that the incident did happen in the hospital. "I was told that the deceased was mentally challenged and used to roam on the hospital's premises," he added. Dog Poops on Woman’s Face Who Was Sleeping With Open Mouth; She Spends Three Dreadful Days in Hospital.

C.B.N. Tripathi, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Ayodhya district hospital he said that the "person had left the ward few days ago".

