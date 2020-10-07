Pune, Oct 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her 18- month-old daughter were found hanging from the ceiling of their home in Khed tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The police suspect the woman may have killed the baby before committing suicide, an official said.

The deaths came to the light when the deceased woman's husband returned home after a visit to his village on Monday and alerted the police when she did not open the door for him for a long time, an official from Khed police station said.

On breaking open the door, the police found the woman and the child hanging from the ceiling, he said.

The victim's husband had recently lost his job at a manufacturing unit and wanted to go back to his village in Ambegaon tehsil, while the woman wanted to stay back in Khed and quarreled with him about it, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

