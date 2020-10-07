Patna, October 7: The Janata Dal (United) released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2020. This is expected to be final list of the party as names of candidates from a total of 115 seats were revealed. As per the seat-sharing pact inked by the NDA, the JD(U) would be fielding its candidates in 115 constituencies, leaving the remainder for the BJP, HAM(S) and Vikassheel Insaf Party. BJP 1st List of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Released: Shooter Shreyasi Singh Fielded From Jamui Seat, Check All 27 Names.

Among candidates named by the JD(U) today includes Chandrika Rai, the estranged former aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Ties between Rai and Yadav soured after the marriage between Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav and his daughter Aishwarya Rai ended up in a divorce.

Rai switched ranks to the JD(U) in August this year. The party has decided to nominate him from Parsa, the constituency he is currently representing in the Bihar Assembly.

The JD(U) had, in the first list of candidates released on Monday, named a total of 25 candidates. The names have either been repeated or replaced in the second list released today. The Nitish Kumar-led party has also emerged as the first political group in the state to complete the ticket allocation process.

Check Full List 115 Candidates Named by JD(U)

JD(U) releases a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming #BiharElections Chandrika Rai to contest from Parsa Assembly constituency, Lalan Paswan from Chenari and Bima Bharti from Rupauli Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/PURE2Hkxk2 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Ally BJP, which is also contesting on 115 seats, has so far named the candidates from 27 constituencies. The party is expected to announce the names of candidates from the vidhan sabha segments set for polls in the first phase by later today. Tomorrow, October 8, is the last date for filing nominations for 71 seats that will be contested on October 28.

