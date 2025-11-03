Patna (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bihar's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Jaiswal on Monday expressed confidence in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, saying that the alliance will come to power with a two-thirds majority and work for the development of the state.

While praising PM Modi's roadshow in Patna, Jaiswal added, "PM Modi does what he says, and that is why voters across Bihar will remember Modi's promises when they cast their votes and press the button on the EVM. And given the way Nitish Kumar has developed Bihar, the voters of Bihar have made up their minds that the NDA government will be formed once again."

Taking a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement that he will take oath as Chief Minister on November 18, the BJP leader added, "The voters will decide that. If someone says they're going to become the Chief Minister on the 18th, does that mean Tejashwi Yadav has performed some magic on the EVMs? They're all daydreaming."

He also said, "The people of Bihar don't want to bring back jungle raj. The people of Bihar now like the rule of law, the people of Bihar are going to form the NDA government again, and the voters are ready to form the NDA government with more than two-thirds majority."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Patna after multiple rallies at Arah and Nawada.

He was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not seen at the roadshow.

PM Modi also paid floral tribute to the statue of noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Nawada and hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about).

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. (ANI)

