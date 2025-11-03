Mumbai, November 3: Amazon has begun laying off several employees, including those in senior roles such as managers. Last week, those impacted by the Amazon layoffs shared emotional messages on social media. Friends and families of the affected employees also expressed that the job cuts were massive, shocking, and heartbreaking. According to a new report, the layoffs by Amazon indicate how AI is impacting India.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Amazon’s global layoffs were a “singular warning” to India that artificial intelligence poses a greater risk to jobs, wages, and the white-collar workforce of the future. The e-commerce and cloud services giant reportedly eliminated around 14,000 corporate positions worldwide, which could have a significant impact on the Indian workforce. The report added that generative AI has begun affecting more than just entry-level computer programming roles.

Amazon Layoffs Affect Thuosands of Employees

Other reports have stated that Amazon, one of the world’s largest employers, has commenced layoffs affecting 14,000 employees. The company sent emails informing staff about the cessation of their services and revoked access to internal systems. Some employees reportedly received the email while they were out of the office, on vacation, or completely unaware.

The reports also mentioned that employees were advised to check their personal or work email before heading to the office in case they missed the notification, and were provided with a helpdesk number in case they did not receive it. In India, the Amazon layoffs were expected to affect 800 employees.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).