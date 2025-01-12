Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is not just a religious gathering, but also a platform for spreading social messages. A day before the start of the bathing festival, followers of Baba Jai Gurudev organized a vegetarian awareness rally in the Mahakumbh Nagar area.

Chanting slogans like "Baba Ji Ka Kehna Hai, Shakahari Rehna Hai" (Baba says, be vegetarian), the devotees encouraged people to adopt vegetarianism. They raised awareness about the benefits of vegetarianism and sought public support by asking attendees to raise their hands in agreement.

A large number of pilgrims enthusiastically supported the message by raising their hands. The followers urged the crowd to embrace vegetarianism and avoid non-vegetarian food as a means to promote humanity's welfare and protect against diseases and pandemics.

Prominent figures, including Professor OP Garg, along with many other devotees, actively participated in the campaign, spreading the message of compassion and healthy living through vegetarianism.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi inaugurated the Northeastern Saints' Camp in the Prag Jyotishpur area of the Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday. Satradhikars and artists from all states of the Northeast are participating in the Prag Jyotishpur camp.

The inauguration was attended by Mahamandaleshwar Swami Keshav Das Maharaj of Yogashram Bihlangini, Assam, VHP patron Dinesh Chandra, and a large number of devotees.

Minister Nandi praised the significant participation of northeastern saints in the Mahakumbh. Swami Keshav Das Maharaj highlighted that this is the first time such a large number of saints from the northeast are participating in the grand event. (ANI)

