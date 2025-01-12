Unidentified miscreants allegedly severed the udders of three cows in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Bengaluru police have registered a case allegedly after unidentified miscreants allegedly severed the udders of three cows in the Vinayaka Nagar area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, an FIR has been filed at the Cottonpet police station under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2023 in connection with the incident.

The cow owner, Karna, said, "I am deeply upset. The cows were tied near our house at night, and we found out about this cruel act in the morning. We don't know who did this, but we have lodged a complaint with the police. I want justice."

The injured animals have been taken to the Chamarajpet veterinary hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and members of different groups and organizations visited the hospital and strongly condemned the incident.

BJP leader and MLC Ravi Kumar said that the cows have lost a lot of blood and urged the government to take strict action.

"I urge the government to identify the miscreants and arrest them. I also request the government to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the owner," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

