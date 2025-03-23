Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful implementation of the Namami Gange project, saying that the success of Mahakumbh 2025 validates the initiative's impact.

He said that the program has restored the continuous and pure flow of the Ganga River, allowing aquatic life to thrive once again.

The Namami Gange program, launched in 2014, aims to reduce pollution and rejuvenate the Ganga. Under this initiative, significant improvements have been observed in Uttar Pradesh.

"With Namami Gange, the PM has once again offered a clean Ganga to the nation. The Ganga Action Plan came into effect in 1996, but by 2014, Ganga had become more polluted. Pollution levels reached an extent that aquatic life was destroyed. But now, the success of Mahakumbh validates the success of Namami Gange. Aquatic life has revived in Ganga; dolphins can be seen. This shows our respect for our heritage," said CM Yogi while participating in a special program at the Bithoor Mahotsav in Kanpur.

"Today Kanpur is being seen as the metropolis of 'New India' combining heritage and development...," CM added further.

During the program CM honored participating artists and distributed financial assistance under various welfare schemes. The event also marked the distribution of loans and appointment letters under the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-Yuva).

The Bithoor Mahotsav has been a key cultural event celebrating art, heritage, and tourism, attracting artists, performers, and entrepreneurs from across the state. (ANI)

