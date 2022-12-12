Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): At least two students died and several others were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, said police.

The incident occurred in the Khopoli police station area.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus With Students Returning From Picnic Overturns Near Khopoli in Raigad District; Two Killed, 47 Hurt.

According to the Raigad Police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic. Suddenly the driver lost control of the bus and overturned.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | England Football Team Adopt ‘Dave The Cat’ As They Leave Qatar After FIFA World Cup 2022 QF Loss.

The condition of some of them was reported to be critical.

"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)