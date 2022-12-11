England had a heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to France in the quarterfinals. With the loss, their dreams of lifting the FIFA World Cup this edition come to an end and they are already on their way back home. But the English footballers, despite of not going any further in the competition are not coming entirely empty handed. A cat is all set to be their new mate in the journey back to England. Harry Kane Reacts After Missing Penalty As England Bow Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 With Quarterfinal Defeat to France

A cat named Dave was befriended by English defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones in the training base of Al Wakrah where the English team trained for the World Cup. John Stones was the one who named their newly met companion Dave. Kyle Walker, on the other hand planned to adopt the cat if England won the title of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite England bowing out of the competition, it seems Dave's friendship with the players was a little too deep to be broken. So, the footballers are all set to accompany him back to England.

Dave The Cat Is Coming Home

Football may not be coming home but Dave the Cat is. England’s adopted mascot has begun his journey to the UK this afternoon @PA pic.twitter.com/09rQQuCIKP — Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) December 11, 2022

“He was just there one day so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy,” Walker told the FA’s official media channel during England’s World Cup campaign. “Dave is welcome to the table. Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him.” Walker also told journalists that Dave was involved in a fight with a rival cat before the last-eight match against France. “Dave’s fine, thank you for asking,” Walker revealed. On asked how he got so fond of the cat, Stones revealed, “First day we got there, Dave pops out, every night he’s sat there waiting for his food.” Harry Kane Becomes Joint Top Scorer For England With Wayne Rooney, Achieves Feat Against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

The cat was transported to a local veterinary clinic for tests and vaccinations and will spend four months in quarantine before he will be taken under care by the Manchester City defenders. Although they are yet to decide, who is going to finally adopt Dave.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).