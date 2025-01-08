Pune, Jan 8 (PTI) Hiding information about his third child cost an assistant commissioner-rank officer of the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body his job for allegedly violating the two-child norm under the Maharashtra Civil Services rules, a month before his retirement.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh issued an order terminating the services of Srinivas Dangat, assistant commissioner of the PCMC's social development department, on January 7.

Dangat on Wednesday claimed he never concealed any information about his third child and that he would appeal against his dismissal with appropriate authority.

Dangat was found guilty of violating the two-child norm under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules, 2005, the order stated.

According to PCMC officials, an internal inquiry was conducted following a complaint against Dangat.

While joining as the administrative officer in 2013, Dangat should have given an affidavit under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules, 2005, but despite frequent reminders, he failed to submit the said affidavit, prompting the civic body to initiate an inquiry against him, the order stated.

Dangat joined PCMC as a clerk in 1989. He became an administrative officer in 2013 by clearing an exam. He was later elevated to assistant commissioner rank.

Dangat claimed he had informed the civic body about the birth of his third child in 2011.

"I informed the municipal corporation about the birth of my third child in 2011. Records are available with PCMC. I never concealed the information about the third child. Moreover, the rule regarding the two-child norm became effective in 2006. My two children were born before 2005," he told PTI.

According to Dangat, he submitted requisite evidence before the inquiry committee in 2021.

"Now, after four years, they have terminated my service when I am retiring in February this year. I will appeal against this order before the PCMC commissioner. I will seek justice from the appropriate authority," he added.

