Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday approved Rs 16.50 crores for relief to flood-affected people in Nagpur, the Chief Minister's Office said.

According to the CMO, the relief amount will be utilized for providing financial help for house repairing and making shelters.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today sanctioned Rs 16.50 cr financial assistance for those hit by floods in the Nagpur division. This includes financial assistance for household goods, shelters and essentials," Maharashtra CMO tweeted.

Farmers in areas of Nagpur district have been adversely affected due to floods. Floodwaters entered the fields and extensively damaged crops in some villages. Locals said this is the first time that floods have damaged crops to this extent.

On August 30, over 2,500 villagers were rescued from flood-affected villages in Nagpur by the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) after water levels of the Kanhan and Kolar rivers rose and severely inundate nearby villages.

Heavy rains in the catchment area of rivers in Madhya Pradesh on August 31 led to a rise in water levels in several rivers in Maharashtra. A bridge collapsed in Nagpur district. (ANI)

