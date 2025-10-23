New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): A book, titled "Modi's Mission", tracing the personal journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be launched on October 24. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat will honour the release of the book authored by renowned lawyer and former journalist Berjis Desai.

The book, published by Rupa Publications, follows the journey of PM Modi, from his formative years in Gujarat's Vadnagar to the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi.

The book is not merely a biography, but could be described as a "story of an idea", where author Berjis Desai discusses PM Modi's emergence as an instrument of national awakening despite insurmountable odds and innumerable challengers.

In the book, Desai focuses on the experiences of PM Modi during his childhood and youth that have shaped the Prime Minister's socioeconomic philosophy and his outlook on governance. The author has attempted to depict the ways PM Modi has been able to raise India's collective consciousness while ensuring "transparent governance".

Desai outlines in his book the methodical approach taken by PM Modi for undertaking momentous decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370, among others.

The book provides insight into the efforts undertaken by PM Modi over the year to strengthen India's position globally as a proud civilisation. Desai also discusses PM Modi's efforts to transform India into an efficient welfare state.

Berjis Desai is a Mumbai-based lawyer and writer. A former journalist with a leading Gujarati daily, he retired as the Managing Partner of one of India's leading law firms. Berjis is the author of multiple books, including the critically acclaimed books on Parsi culture - "Oh! Those Parsis and The Bawaji".

In advance praise of the book, Industrialist Anand Mahindra has said, "Prime Minister Modi is one of the most closely watched leaders of the 21st century. This book explores how, anchored by an unmistakable love for our country, he has sought to lift its place in the world with relentless energy." (ANI)

