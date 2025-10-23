New Delhi, October 23: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a review meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena in New Delhi on Wednesday, ahead of the Chhath festival. In a post on X, CM Gupta emphasised that her government is committed to ensuring that every devotee in Delhi receives a clean and safe environment during Chhath. "Participated in the review meeting for the organization of Chhath Mahaparv under the chairmanship of the Honorable Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena Ji," she posted on X.

"Chhath is the immortal tradition of faith, discipline, and motherhood. We are committed to ensuring that every devotee and faithful in Delhi receives a clean, safe, and divine environment," the Delhi CM posted. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister assured the public that preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival are in full swing, with special focus on cleanliness, infrastructure, and ensuring a smooth celebration for all devotees across the national capital. Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta said the government is committed to creating a safe and hygienic environment for worshippers. ‘Bhai Dooj Celebrates Precious Bond of Affection’: Nitish Kumar, Yogi Adityanath, Rekha Gupta Extend Bhau Beej Greetings to Citizens.

"The government is making every effort to ensure that our devotees stand in clean water and offer prayers. The government is working to ensure that all the events of this festival are conducted without any hindrance," she stated. The Chief Minister announced the launch of a special cleanliness campaign starting on Wednesday. "A special cleanliness campaign will begin in which all our public representatives, MPs, MLAs, and Councillors, will visit all the Ghats in their areas where Chhath Puja is to be held and conduct special cleanliness campaigns," she added.

She further elaborated on the government's efforts, saying, "Model Chhath ghats are being constructed. Last time, programs were held at only 929 locations, but this time, more than 1,000 applications have already been received. All applications received will be provided with arrangements by the government. One Chhath ghat will be built in each district. Programs will be conducted in accordance with the entire religious atmosphere." Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visited the Chhath Ghat in the Sonia Vihar area to inspect the preparations for the upcoming festival. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi, Shares Diwali Greetings.

Chhath Puja, which begins on October 25 and spans four days, is a significant cultural and religious festival. It involves strict rituals, fasting, and communal gatherings at water bodies for the offering of prayers. The festival attracts a large number of women devotees and is often marked by a break from daily household chores. It holds particular importance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, and is widely celebrated by migrants from these regions residing in Delhi and elsewhere.

