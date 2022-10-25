Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he will visit Ayodhya soon but the dates - sometime in November - are yet to be finalised.

One more Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will take place soon, Shinde said.

Talking about the infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, he said that Samruddhi Mahamarg Phase 1 ( Shirdi to Nagpur) will be inaugurated in November 2022.

While Mumbai Trans harbour link will be inaugurated within a year's time and the coastal road will be completed by December 2023.

Half the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed so far and the sanctum sanctorum and the first floor of the temple will be ready by December 2023, Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Tuesday.

According to Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum by January 2024.

The construction of the temple kickstarted at a rapid pace after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site on October 23 during his visit to Ayodhya this year. (ANI)

