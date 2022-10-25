Dewas, October 25: One person died while another sustained severe injuries after they were attacked by a group of five youths who were stopped from smoking at a petrol pump in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that the youth were stopped from smoking cigarettes by the victims at a petrol pump near Khatamba in Dewas. Video: Traditional Ritual of Stone Pelting To Appease Goddess Kali Observed in Himachal Pradesh’s Galog Village, Locals Participate by Throwing Stones at Each Other.

They said the five youth involved in the incident - Firoz, Faizan, Altu, Kaju and Sameer - have been arrested. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday.

Police said Jojan Singh, a resident of village Khatamba, died in the incident and the injured person has been identified as Rahul. He is undergoing treatment at Indore. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three Members of Dalit Family Shot Dead in Damoh, High Level Probe Ordered.

A CCTV video of the incident came to fore in which the accused persons were spotted arguing at the petrol pump. Angry villagers protested over the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the crime.

Dewas Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manjeet Singh said that the police registered a case and arrested all five accused. He said police were looking at CCTV footage for more details about the incident.

Illegal constructions of the accused were razed by the administration, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)