Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his father at Veer Bhumi.

He offered rose petals and prayers at his father's memorial.

In a tweet earlier today, Rahul said, "Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being."

He further said he was "incredibly lucky and proud" to have the former Prime Minister as his father.

"I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and every day," read the tweet.

To mark the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," read PM Modi's tweet.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20 in 1944, he was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

