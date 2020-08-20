New Delhi, August 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the prevailing economic crisis in the country. He held the Narendra Modi government responsible for the decline in job creation in the country. Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of destroying the unorganised economy, comprising farmers, labourers and small businesses.

The scion of the Gandhi family, said that the country would not be able to generate jobs in the coming six-seven months. The Congress leader accused the centre of decimating the unorganised economy while addressing via video conferencing, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the party's offices to be built in 22 districts headquarters of Chhattisgarh. Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to His Father and Former PM Rajiv Gandhi on His 76th Birth Anniversary, Says ‘Lucky and Proud to Have Him As My Father’.

Gandhi stated that a large number of small and medium businesses would shut down after the moratorium period. He added that due to this reason, the country would soon not be able to provide employment to its youth for the first time in its history. He stated that although the unorganised economy generates 90 per cent of the country's employment, the Modi government destroyed it through various moves like demonetisation and implementation of "the wrong GST." 'PM-CARES For Right to Improbity': Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack on Narendra Modi After PMO Denies Info on COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Rahul Gandhi's Statement:

...India will not be able to provide employment to youth. Media made fun of me when I warned the country that there will be heavy loss due to #COVID19. Today I am saying our country won't be able to give jobs. If you don't agree then wait for 6-7 months: Rahul Gandhi, Congress pic.twitter.com/QlkMhrS5H2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

The event was organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "India has two kinds of economies. One is an organised economy, wherein there are big companies, while the other one is the unorganised economy, in which there are farmers, labourers, small shop owners and millions of poor people," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the unorganised economy for the last six years. He did this because this sector has money and Modi ji wanted to transfer it to big businessmen," Gandhi alleged. The Congress leader stressed the need to restore the balance between the organised and unorganised economies for the welfare of the country.

In the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India had announced a loan moratorium to de-stress the country's financial ecosystem allowing borrowers to defer or postpone repayment of all standard loans outstanding with commercial banks and non-banking financial companies till the end of August. In May, the central government also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to rejuvenate the economy ravaged by coronavirus pandemic.

