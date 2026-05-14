India News | Maharashtra CM Reaches Vidhan Bhavan for MLC Oath-taking on Motorbike After PM Modi's Appeal on Fuel Conservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reached Vidhan Bhavan on a motorbike for the MLC oath-taking ceremony after PM Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel Consumption.

Speaking to the reporters, Fadnavis emphasised the need to make efforts to reduce the usage of petrol and diesel.

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"The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys. Today, I came here on a bike. We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs. Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

Earlier, he stressed that he had made his convoy very small. Further adding that the government will not organise any major events for the next six months.

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"The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys. Today, I came here on a bike... We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs... Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda have reduced the size of their convoys. Chief Ministers of several states, including Rekha Gupta, Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Yadav, Bhajanlal Sharma and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, have also downsized their convoys.

This came after PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

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