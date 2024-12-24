Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday staged protests and organised rallies across Maharashtra condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Congress demanded Shah's apology and dismissal from the Union Cabinet for "insulting" the architect of the Constitution.

Also Read | Christmas 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Christmas, Says 'Jesus Christ's Teachings Bringing People Closer to Each Other'.

The nation has expressed outrage over Amit Shah's alleged insult to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Congress said in a statement.

The opposition party organised "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanman" rallies in various districts and submitted memorandums to collectors.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways Sets Up Luxury Tent City for Devotees Attending Maha Kumbh; Check Rates Here.

Former minister and MLA Amit Deshmukh and MP Shivaji Kalge led a motorcycle rally from Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in Latur to the district collector's office.

In Nanded city in Marathwada region, Congress MP Vsanat Chavan and local leaders staged demonstrations.

Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and former MLA Subhash Dhote led a protest. Congress leaders and office-bearers raised slogans against the BJP and Shah.

Congress claimed the party workers participated in thousands in a march in Amravati city, joined by the district president and other leaders.

Congress workers marched up to the Akola collector's office led by Akola West MLA Sajid Khan Pathan and other leaders.

A memorandum was submitted to the Buldhana collector after the district Congress committee staged an agitation.

A protest will be held in Jalna on Friday, the Congress stated.

Protests were also held in Palghar district in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Congress vowed to continue staging demonstrations against the BJP and Shah.

A day earlier, senior Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan led a protest in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)