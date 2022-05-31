Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Ex-MLA from Maharashtra's Katol, Ashishrao R Deshmukh resigned from his post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

In his resignation letter, the ex-MLA had stated the inclusion of Imran Pratapgarhi as the reason for his resignation.

"Due to the imposition of Imran Pratapgadhi (from Uttar Pradesh) in Maharashtra for Rajyasabha, I am resigning from the post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee," he said in the letter.

Pratapgarhi is the party's minority department chairperson and a poet from Uttar Pradesh.

Deshmukh, in his letter, also alleged that any outside candidate will not benefit the party in its growth.

"Imposing an outside candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is the injustice done to the general Congress workers in Maharashtra," he added.

However, he assured to work with the party as a "loyal congress worker" and fulfill the commitments.

Notably, on Sunday, the party had announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha elections, in which the names of many prominent leaders were missing, after which the voices of dissatisfaction rose in the party.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to take place on June 10. (ANI)

