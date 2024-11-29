Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condoled the demise of those who lost their lives in a bus accident in Gondia, Maharashtra.

In a social media post on X, Fadnavis wrote, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of his family."

Fadnavis prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident. He conveyed that senior administration officials are coordinating relief efforts.

"Even if the people who were injured in this incident have to be treated in a private hospital, officials have been instructed to do so immediately. I have also told the Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if required. Senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in this incident," the tweet added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Gondia, Maharashtra and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," PMO said on X.

After the accident, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued an order for immediate and appropriate medical care for the injured.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," Maharashtra CMO said. (ANI)

