Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Alphonso Mango Growers company based in the Konkan region in Maharashtra introduced a tamper-proof UID seal system to ensure the authenticity of Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes of Devgad. Henceforth, only mangoes bearing the TP Seal stickers can be marketed and sold as genuine Devgad Alphonso or Devgad Hapus mangoes.

This initiative was brought by the Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited, the official custodian of the Alphonso Geographical Indication (GI) tag and aims to eliminate the sale of counterfeit mangoes falsely marketed as Devgad Alphonso. The GI-certified stickers will guarantee that consumers receive authentic mangoes grown in Devgad.

Omkar M Sapre, a board member of the Society, emphasized that the Devgad Alphonso has been renowned for over a century due to its exceptional aroma and taste.

"Unfortunately, more than 80 pre cent of mangoes marketed as Devgad Hapus today are not actually sourced from Devgad. Inferior mangoes from other regions are being fraudulently sold under the Devgad Hapus name, affecting farmers' rightful market share and creating economic challenges. The Society has taken this step to safeguard its GI rights under the Geographical Indications Act, of 1999," Sapre said.

In collaboration with Sun Solutions, a Mumbai-based firm specializing in patented UID technology, the cooperative society introduced this stringent verification system.

Each GI-registered farmer in Devgad receives TP Seal UIDs matching their production capacity. Farmers must affix these stickers on all mangoes they send to market.

Each sticker contains a unique alphanumeric code divided into two parts. Consumers can verify authenticity via WhatsApp by sending a sticker photo to +91 9167 668899.

The system then requests the second part of the code from the sticker's back, which splits automatically upon removal. If the entered code matches the UID in the system, consumers receive an automatic response with details like the farmer's name, village, and GI registration number. This process will reinforce consumer confidence and protect the global reputation of Devgad Alphonso mangoes.

The Society has warned that selling mangoes under the Devgad Alphonso name without proper GI registration or UID stickers will lead to strict action under the GI Act, 1999, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

Sections 39 and 40 prohibit the sale of goods with false GI marks, with penalties of up to three years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs2 lahks. Section 50 categorizes these offences as cognizable, enabling legal enforcement.

Sections 349 and 350 impose penalties of one to three years imprisonment and/or fines for selling goods with counterfeit or false markings.

Retailers, middlemen, and traders are urged to refrain from misrepresenting non-GI mangoes as Devgad Alphonso. The Society assures stringent legal measures for violations. (ANI)

