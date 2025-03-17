Mumbai, March 17: Ramzan's 17th Roza (fast) will be observed on March 18 in India. With exception in certain situations, fasting during Ramzan or Ramadan is compulsory for all adult and healthy Muslims. Muslims start their fast with pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor. Subsequently, they do not consume food and drink throughout the day. Iftar meal, consumed at the time of sunset, marks the end of day-long fasting. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 17th Roza on March 18 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

The Sehri meal is consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sun rises. After having Sehri, Muslims cannot eat or drink anything until the time of sunet. They break their fast with Iftar which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The call for Maghrib prayer begins as soon as the sun starts to go down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:31 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:08 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:54 AM

Iftar Time 6:18 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:27 AM

Iftar Time 5:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:04 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:15 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:11 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:38 AM

Iftar Time 06:01 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:12 AM

Iftar Time 5:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:30 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 18 (17th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

All adult Muslims except for those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly are obligated to observe daylong fasting during Ramzan. Those who cannot observe due to medical or health related issue are allowed to make up for the missed days later. By observing fast for nearly a month, Muslims strive to incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their lives. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims consider this month to be holy as they believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. Ramadan ends with celebration of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month.

