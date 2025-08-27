Mumbai, August 27: Devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: Know Vinayaka Chavithi Start and Visarjan Date, Madhyahna Puja Muhurat, Chaturthi Tithi and Significance To Worship Lord Ganesha.

Devotees Throng Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple

VIDEO | Mumbai: Devotees gather in large numbers to attend morning aarti at Siddhivinayak Temple as Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins.#GaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2025 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nYHJ7IzvYi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2025

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled

लालबागचा राजा २०२५ I Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 चरण स्पर्श I Charan Sparsh For live telecast click on link below https://t.co/am1c2OpZX9#lalbaugcharaja pic.twitter.com/2d0DOoCu3M — Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) August 27, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled. Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai. Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is another main attraction of the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Images and Vinayaka Chavithi HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes, Greetings and Messages With Family and Friends.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government declared the public Ganeshotsav as the "Maharashtra State Festival."

The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who said the tradition of public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. "This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, freedom, self-respect, and linguistic pride. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra," Shelar had told the Assembly. He emphasised that the Government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural significance and global presence of this festival.

