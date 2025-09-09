Mumbai, September 9: In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent fishermen’s organisation, Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, has accused the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal of mismanagement during this year’s Ganesh idol immersion. The fishermen's body alleged that the "Lalbaugcha Raja idol was immersed during a lunar eclipse" due to severe delays, causing distress to devotees. The organisation also criticised the mandal for excluding the local Koli community, traditionally involved in the ritual, and for misbehaving with attendees.

According to a mid-day report, the idol was immersed nearly 32 hours after the procession began, far beyond the traditional schedule of completing the immersion before 9 AM. The procession, which started at 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 6, remained stuck at Chowpatty for over 12 hours, resulting in the delayed immersion at 9:15 PM on Sunday, September 7. The organisation highlighted in its letter that such delays disrupted the smooth conduct of the immersion and reflected poor planning by the mandal. Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 100 Mobile Phones, Several Gold Chains Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Immersion.

The fishermen’s body also raised concerns over the use of a raft constructed in Gujarat for the immersion, bypassing the local Koli fishermen community, who have historically played a key role in the ritual. According to the letter, excluding the community not only hurts cultural traditions but also leads to resentment among local residents. The mandal was accused of "commercialising the festival" and prioritising VIP arrangements over the welfare of ordinary devotees. Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan Update: Mumbaikars Bid Emotional Goodbyes to Iconic Ganesh Idol As It Gets Immersed After 14-Hour Delay at Girgaon Chowpatty (Watch Videos).

Additionally, the letter cited viral videos showing volunteers and private security personnel allegedly harassing devotees, including a young girl, causing both physical and mental distress. The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti demanded criminal action against responsible officials, an inquiry into procedural lapses, and reforms in darshan arrangements to prevent overcrowding and VIP interference. They also called for an urgent meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to ensure the Koli community’s traditional rights are restored in future immersions.

