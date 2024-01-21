Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): With the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya all set to begin tomorrow, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sang the song of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, "Jaago Toh Ek Baar Hindu Jaago Toh," at an event in Nagpur.

The video of Fadnavis singing the song circulated widely on various social media platforms. The Deputy Chief Minister took to the stage and sang the song before a huge crowd.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Dies After Suspected Overconsumption of Alcohol in Kota.

The crowd encouraged him by clapping and singing along with him. Many in the crowd recorded videos of him singing with their mobile phones.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on Monday, January 22. On that day, many state governments, including Maharashtra, declared public holidays.

Also Read | Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Indian Aircraft Not Involved in Afghanistan Crash; Did Refuelling at Gaya Airport, Says Government.

The state's General Administration Department (GAD) issued a Government Resolution (GR) declaring January 22 as a public holiday. The central government also declared a half-day holiday in all its offices, institutions and establishments, including banks, across the country on January 22 to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while PM Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)