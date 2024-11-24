New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Saturday described the Maharashtra Assembly election results as an important moment for both Maharashtra and the entire nation.

He also noted that these results would have an impact on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, expected in 2025.

"It is a very big day for Maharashtra and the entire nation. The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi and every BJP worker. The public has placed their trust in the BJP, which stands for a developed nation. The results will affect the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections also..." Gahlot said.

When asked about the Delhi elections, he added, "The people of Delhi deserve the best infrastructure and services. They understand that for the development of Delhi, the BJP government must be formed."

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls and is poised for a landslide mandate.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

While the BJP has won or is ahead in 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 57 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party poised to win 133 of 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. Party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

Notably, the Jharkhand Mukti Morch-led alliance is set to retain the power. The assembly polls were conducted in two phases in Jharkhand.

The first phase was held on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. (ANI)

