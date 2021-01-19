Jalna, Jan 19 (PTI) Police in Jalna district of Maharashtra have busted a racket that used to dupe prospective grooms from other states, mainly Gujarat, by promising them to find 'brides', and arrested five persons, including three women, police said on Tuesday.

The three victims from Gujarat had contacted an 'agent', identified as Rahul, based in Jalna district to look for brides for them, a police officer said.

The accused had allegedly took a few thousand rupees from the victims.

The accused and his accomplice then introduced the three men to three women. They tied the knot on January 8, the police officer said.

While the newly-wed couples were headed towards Gujarat in an SUV, the women excused themselves to attend a nature's call midway, and fled, he said.

The complainant told police that the agent threatened him of dire consequences and asked him to leave to Gujarat.

On a tip-off, police arrested five persons, including three women, from Jalna district, the officer said, adding that police recovered Rs 30,000 and mobile phone handsets from the accused.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

