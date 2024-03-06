Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): A fire broke out on Wednesday in a high-rise building located in the Bandra area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident happened in a room on the 14th floor of Nawroj Hill Society on Nargis Datta Road, near Nibana Society, Pali Hill.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Operations Suffer Delays, Cancellations in Delhi and Mumbai Airports Amid Pilot Unavailability: Source.

Five fire tenders reached the spot and jumped into action after receiving information about the incident.

As of now, the exact reason behind the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Bihar: BJP MLA Kavita Paswan's Nephew Shot Dead in Katihar.

Further investigation is underway.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)