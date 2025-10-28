Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Former minister and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu hit out at the Maharashtra state government on Tuesday and demanded that it provide immediate, unconditional loan waivers to debt-ridden farmers in the state.

He arrived in Nagpur with thousands of farmers and held a protest here today. The farmers blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44).

The protesters alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to provide adequate relief to the drought-stricken farming community.

Speaking to ANI, Bacchu Kadu said, "There was a demand for debt relief. They said to give Rs 6000 for soybean and a 20 per cent bonus for every crop. The Bhavantar Yojana is currently in place in Madhya Pradesh. There's nothing here. Not a single crop in Maharashtra is receiving its full price, and the Chief Minister doesn't have time to meet the farmers. The demand for debt relief will remain. Right now, there are 1-1.5 lakh farmers. Another one lakh will come tomorrow."

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state.

The government also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers.

CM Fadnavis noted that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package will cover damage in 29 of the 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Nearly more than one crore hectares were under farm produce. Out of which more than 68 lakh hectares of crops are damaged. Twenty-nine districts and 253 talukas, encompassing 2,059 revenue circles, are covered under the compensation package, the CM said.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that the trio of Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra government has also taken several initiatives to help farmers. He stated that the Maharashtra government announced a relief package of Rs 2,215 crore, benefiting over 31 lakh farmers.

He added that the state government also initiated a scheme to provide Rs 10,000 in cash and 35 kg of food grains to affected farmers. Moreover, recovery of short-term agricultural loans was suspended, and exemptions were granted in land revenue and school examinations.

Earlier on September 9, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distributed the seventh instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Kisan Yojana, launched for the financial stability of farmers. According to a release, a total of Rs 1892.61 crore funds were transferred to the bank accounts of 91 lakh 65 thousand 156 farmers in the state. (ANI)

