Aurangabad, Aug 5 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city have arrested four persons for allegedly taking money from job aspirants on the promise of getting them employed as forest guards, a police official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip, the police on Friday arrested the four, identified as Amol Nichad, Annaji Kakde, Anil Kamble and Sandip Bhutekar.

The accused apparently demanded Rs 10 lakh from each job aspirant. The police have seized documents of six candidates from the accused.

Three blank cheques and four cheques with a collective face value of Rs 20 lakh were confiscated from the four, the official said.

Mobile phones and a car worth Rs 7 lakh were also recovered them, he added.

