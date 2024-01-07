Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais took part in the parade organised to mark Armed Forces Veterans Day on Sunday.

Over 500 veterans, including gallantry awardees from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces, marched at the Marine Drive.

The parade is aimed at creating awareness amongst the citizens about the glorious contribution of the veterans in service to the nation.

During the Armed Forces Veterans Day Parade, a Navy veteran said that the parade can be an inspiration for youth to join the armed forces.

"I started this procedure, which was approved by the headquarters. This is going to be an annual feature where the parade will be led by senior veterans. The youth see how the veterans are being respected, and this can be an inspiration for the youth to join the armed forces," he added.

He further said that the veterans want only three things, PMR - pension, medical assistance, and respect.

The parade generated a lot of enthusiasm amongst the citizens of Mumbai, who watched over 500 veterans, including those who fought the nation's wars, participate in it with great zeal and patriotic fervour.

Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated every year by hosting events in honour of ex-servicemen and their families. (ANI)

