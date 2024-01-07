Nagpur, January 7: As the countdown to the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has begun, Nagpur's chef, Vishnu Manohar, is set to prepare 7000 kg of 'Ram Halwa' in Ayodhya. Vishnu Manohar has made a special kadhai (cauldron) with a capacity of 12 thousand litres in which he will prepare Ram Halwa for this event to be held in the Ram Mandir premises.

Chef Vishnu Manohar said, "The weight of this kadhai is 1300 to 1400 kg. This is made of steel and the central part is made of iron so that when halwa is made, it does not burn. The size is 10 feet by 10 feet. It has a capacity of 12,000 litres, and 7,000 kg of halwa can be made in it. A crane is required to lift it. The spatula, weighing 10 to 12 kgs has holes in it so that it is easy to cook."

He further said that the halwa will be prepared using 900 kg of rava, 1000 kg of ghee, 1000 kg of sugar, 2000 litres of milk, 2500 litres of water, 300 kg of dry fruits and 75 kg of cardamom powder. After offering it to Ram Lala, this prasad will be distributed to about 1 and half lakh people. He further said, "We have named this initiative as Kar Seva to Pak Seva. Our emotions are attached to it. There is a lot of difference between Ayodhya during the movement and today's Ayodhya. Today there is too much excitement in Ayodhya."

Vishnu Manohar has been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He has done Kar Seva in Ayodhya. Through this event, a world record will also be created in the name of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

