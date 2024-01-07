Thane, January 7: A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly tearing a banner having the image of social reformer Savitribai Phule in Maharashtra's Thane district and abusing a woman who questioned their actions, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on January 3 at Shelar village in Mitpada area of Bhiwandi town on the birth anniversary of Phule, a pioneer in women's education. Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar on Their Birth Anniversary, Shares Mann Ki Baat Clip (Watch Video)

During the celebration organised by some women in the area, banners were put up which had the images of Savitribai Phule, social worker Nilesh Sambre and Shelar sarpanch Kiran Channe, among others. Two persons riding a motorcycle allegedly dashed against the banner deliberately and tore it, an official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said. When a 39-year-old woman questioned the actions of the accused, they allegedly abused and insulted her, he said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered on January 4 against five persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police added.

