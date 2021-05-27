Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved a Rs 252-crore relief package for people in the coastal districts affected by cyclone Tauktae.

The decision was taken in the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Rs 252-crore relief amount is more than the central government-fixed norms under the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) which would otherwise come to around Rs 72 crore, officials said.

The additional expenditure will be borne by the state, they said.

The kin of those killed in cyclone-related incidents will get Rs 4 lakh as per NDRF norms and Rs 1 lakh from the state exchequer, the government said.

A statement from the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said financial aid for a completely damaged house will be Rs 1,50,000, while a dwelling suffering 50 per cent damage will get Rs 50,000.

Residents of a house which has suffered 25 per cent destruction will receive Rs 25,000, while a dwelling with 15 per cent harm will get Rs 15,000, the statement said.

A damaged slum eligible for rehabilitation will get Rs 15,000, the CMO said.

The government will pay Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for crop loss, Rs 250 per damaged coconut tree and Rs 50 per arecanut tree (supari)maximum up to 2 hectares, the statement said.

A sum of Rs 5,000 each will be given to per family for damaged caused to clothes and utensils, it said.

Completely damaged fishing boats will get Rs 25,000 each and the partially damaged ones Rs 10,000, the statement said.

Damaged fishing nets will get Rs 5,000 for repairs, it added.

Cyclone Tauktae, which brushed past coastal Maharashtra before making a landfall in Gujarat last week, caused damage to houses, trees and electricity infrastructure.

The affected districts included Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

