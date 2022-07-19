New Delhi, July 19: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the government formed with BJP is getting full support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a Press conference here in Delhi, Shinde said, "Some days back in Maharashtra, we established this government with BJP and we're getting full support from the people of the state. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are giving us support. PM Modi has told us that he'll support all development projects in the state." Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Chief Minister arrived in Delhi on Monday to hold a discussion regarding Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations. He said the state government is committed to providing justice to them (Other Backward Class).

Speaking to Media, Shinde said, "I have come to Delhi to hold a discussion regarding OBC reservations as the Maharashtra government is committed to providing justice to OBCs. It's important from the state's perspective. We held discussion with lawyers on our preparation for the OBC reservation case (in SC)."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a veiled attack termed the Eknath Shinde's faction as "snakes". "Learn the skill of crushing the fun too.....Do not leave the forest because of the fear of snakes... Jai Maharashtra!!," tweeted MP Raut on Tuesday morning.

The tweet was made amidst indications from sources that the Uddhav-Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction seems to be in for another major setback as 12 of the party's 18 party MPs are in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and are likely to switch sides to his camp.

Responding to the plea in Supreme Court by the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenging disqualification which is to be heard on July 20, the Chief Minister said he has faith in the judiciary.

"We have unwavering faith and trust in our judiciary. In a democracy, the majority (in Assembly) holds significance. We have followed all the rules," Shinde said. The Supreme Court on July 20 will hear pleas filed by both factions of the Shiv Sena pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction had approached the top court challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the government and also the Speaker's election and floor test.

They had also challenged the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's action recognising the whip of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group as the whip of Shiv Sena.

The plea said the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips nominated by Shinde as Uddhav Thackeray is still the head of the Shiv Sena official party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)