By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that Maharashtra government has nothing to do with the demolition of Kangana's office as it was BMC which has taken that action.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Office Demolished by BMC: Actress Slams Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Says 'History Will Judge Your Silence and Indifference' (Read Tweets).

"The issue is not Kangana vs state, demolition of Kangana's office has nothing to do with the state. The decision of demolishing the office was taken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The state government had no role in it. BMC did it following its rules and regulations," said Pawar whose party is in coalition with Shiv Sena and Congress in the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government in Maharashtra.

"The BMC has also said that this subject is not related to Maharashtra state and this is related to Corporation," he added.

Also Read | Punjab Records Highest COVID-19 Mortality Rate in India, State Health Minister Says Most Coronavirus Deaths Caused Due to Comorbidities and Lifestyle Diseases.

Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the BMC on Wednesday.

When asked to comment upon Kangana's tweet on Sonia Gandhi, Pawar said that "this issue has nothing to do with the state".

Meanwhile, commenting upon opposition concerns regarding Question Hour, Pawar said, "This time situation is completely different. This has never happened in the past. This time situation is totally different."

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sept 4 clarified that Question Hour has been temporarily done away with to avoid assembling of a large number of officials in galleries of the house in view of the need for social distancing. The Lok Sabha Secretariat further said that the change is only for the monsoon session and the Question hour will be back in the winter session.

"Question Hour issue has been discussed before and it was discussed with me. Such a situation of temporarily discontinuing the Question Hour has never occurred before,"he said while adding, " taking precautionary measures this step due to COVID-19. If in this big situation if we will not behave maturely, then who else wil."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)