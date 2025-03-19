Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Wednesday slammed the state government for organising dinner parties for elected representatives two days after violence swept Nagpur city.

Presiding officers of both Houses of the state legislature hosted a dinner for elected representatives on the lawns of the legislature complex on Wednesday, while a minister who gives provocative speeches to disturb the communal harmony has organised a party for elected members on Thursday, Sapkal said.

He tagged invitations extended by Minister Nitesh Rane, legislative council Chairperson Ram Shinde, and assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a ‘chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

