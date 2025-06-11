Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said proposals for the development of prominent tourism sites in Raigad district should be immediately submitted to the Central government under the PRASAD scheme.

Pawar chaired a meeting at his office in Mantralaya via video conferencing from Baramati to review tourism development plans for Harihareshwar, Maral, Diveagar, and Shrivardhan.

He directed officials to immediately submit proposals for developing these sites to the Union government under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

Pawar, who heads the finance ministry, also instructed officials to ensure that all necessary approvals for tourism development master plans are prepared and implemented on priority, an official release stated.

The meeting was attended by Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State Indranil Naik, MP Sunil Tatkare, additional chief secretaries of Planning, Finance, and PWD Departments, and officials from MTDC.

The government has also proposed the development and beautification of the circumambulatory path at Shri Harihareshwar Temple under the Rs 22.66 crore project and the proposed Star Gazing Observatory at Maral, the first advanced astronomical observatory in Raigad to be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 25.06 crore.

The project includes transparent guest domes, camping facilities, adventure sports, and forest tourism experiences.

"These initiatives will not only enhance spiritual, nature, and astro tourism in Raigad, but it will also create employment opportunities for locals and boost the region's economy," Pawar said.

